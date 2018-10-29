You’ll never believe what Jessie’s son put in his ear?

– On Good Things Utah today – Ali just got back from New York City and has all the tips and tricks for visiting the Big Apple. Plus, Jessie had to make an emergency visit to the doctor Saturday night after one of her kids stuck a popcorn kernel in his ear! Find out what the doctor had to do to get it out. And one mom blogger puts out a call this morning for parents – Raise Good Kids. We’ll tell you why she is so passionate. And finally, Megyn Kelly is officially off her morning show on NBC. We have the very latest on the anchor’s fall from grace. Hope you join us this morning for Good Things Utah.