GTU hot topics: The big snow day AND the big game

Michael Mejia, novelist and professor of English at the University of Utah joined us in the studio today to talk about the must see films playing at Sundance. From the captivating to the most interesting concepts these films are worth the watch.

Mucho, Mucho Amor: This film features a Puerto Rican astrologer who charmed the world with horoscopes. When he suddenly disappears the channel goes dark. Ten years later he is ready to venture back into the public eye