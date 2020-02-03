GTU hot topics: The big snow day AND the big game

- On Good Things Utah today – The Snow Day is topping Utah headlines this morning. Schools are closed and the roads are awful. Be careful if you are driving today. And did you watch the game, commercials and huge halftime performance last night? We’ll tell you what the critics thought about the million dollar ads (one of them shot locally). And Ground Hog Day was also on Sunday – so is it more winter or an early spring? We’ll tell you. And finally, The Bachelor takes it’s show on the road to Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City. How you can be part of the live audience. And The Boat Show stops by our state this weekend. Head on over to abc4.com/contests for your chance to win tickets.
- And at the end of the show, it’s the month of love and we are talking about our favorite romantic comedies. Which one is your favorite? Grab something cozy and join us for a cold Monday morning on GTU!