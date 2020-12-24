GTU hosts share Christmas Eve family traditions

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Merry Christmas Eve! This morning our team is talking family traditions. Brian’s family loves to pull out the Ugly Christmas Sweaters. Other must do’s for our hosts include: tracking Santa, making reindeer food and reading Christmas classics.
- Plus, it’s the 2020 Tree Topper that everybody is talking about. Baby Yoda is making his presence known this year at the top of the tree. We’ll show you how the pop culture icon has made sure holiday decorating is different this year.
- And are you helping Santa with putting together toys this year? This article made us laugh – there are 5 stages of Christmas Eve Toy Assembly. First, the denial, second the blame, third reminiscing about your own toys, fourth you are done have children, and fifth the acceptance. Oh my, we’ve all been there!
- Finally, Surae shares the best sleds and ice skates you can buy for your kids. Maybe you are planning to get outdoors the next couple days for Christmas break. Hope you take a few minutes and join us for the second hour of GTU.