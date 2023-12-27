- On Good Things Utah this morning – Our guest hosts this morning are our former hosts Angie and Gretchen! Both women are back and updating us on their lives and their Christmas holidays with family.
- Also on the show, in partnership with Terracycle, a world leader in innovative recycling, Mark Miller Subaru is dedicated to reducing environmental impact during the festive season. We invite our customers and community members to help us in this green initiative by responsibly disposing of Christmas wrapping paper and supplies. Accepted materials include wrapping paper of all types, ribbons, bows, tissue paper, and various party supplies like garlands and confetti.
- There are two convenient locations are ready to receive your post-holiday materials: Mark Miller Subaru Midtown (3535 S State St) and South Towne (10920 S State St). Look for the designated collection bins at the front desk in both stores.
- This event is part of the broader Subaru Loves the Earth campaign, reflecting Mark Miller Subaru’s ongoing commitment to being a responsible steward of our environment. We encourage everyone to adopt sustainable practices, such as using reusable gift containers and repurposing newspapers or grocery bags for gift-wrapping. Remember, Salt Lake County’s Holiday Recycling Guide is a great resource for understanding what can be recycled in your blue bins, what needs special handling at recycling centers, and what should go straight to the trash. Standard wrapping paper, bows, and ribbons often need special disposal, making this event especially important. Please separate these items from plastics and cardboard before bringing them to our locations. For any additional information, refer to the Salt Lake County Holiday Recycling Guide.
GTU hosts Gretchen and Angie are back with life updates
by: Nicea DeGering
