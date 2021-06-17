GTU hits the road and big changes for the shuttle in Zion National Park

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are live from sunny and hot St. George! Surae and Ali have our coverage from Dixie Technical College while Nicea, Reagan and Jessie are in the studio in Salt Lake City.
- By the way, Ali almost didn’t make it to the show – she is telling us this morning about what happened on her drive down, and who came to her rescue. Glad you’re okay Ali!
- Plus, the National Weather Service did issue an excessive heat warning for Washington County starting Monday at noon and lasting through midnight on Friday, making it more important than usual to take care of yourself and your four-legged friends. The ladies tell us just how important it is to stay cool and hydrated this weekend.
- And we are talking travel and the unfriendly skies lately. In addition to the many altercations stemming from mask mandates we’ve regularly been treated to, flight attendants have had to deal with people who couldn’t wait to land before ripping a line of cocaine and prevent passengers from storming the cockpit on multiple occasions. As a result, some airlines have suspended alcohol sales and the FAA has instituted some incredibly hefty fines in an attempt to crack down on unruly behavior. However, that apparently wasn’t enough to deter two people who were kicked off of a United Airlines flight in San Francisco over the weekend after throwing hands over a dispute concerning who had the rights to the armrest they shared just before takeoff. Reagan tells us what happened next.
- Finally, in honor of Father’s Day, we had to tell a few of those not-so-funny but sweet Dad Jokes – including these two little gems: Ladies, if he can’t appreciate your fruit puns, you need to let that mango. And, did you hear about the cheese factory that got blown up? Da brie was everywhere!
- At the end of the show, we wrap up things live in St. George and let you know about the fate of the ticket system for the shuttle in Zion National Park now that the pandemic is winding down. Hope you join us for a fun Thursday live show this morning!