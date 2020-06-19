Kickoff to Summer celebration at Millcreek Gardens

Nicea DeGearing with ABC4 visited Larene at Millcreek Gardens for the Kickoff to Summer to check out what deals they’re offering and some beautiful ideas of what you should plant in your garden now!

Larene shows Nicea some tropical plants and some beautiful flowers that you can plant in your own garden here in Utah.

You’ll love The plant and tree nursery and garden center at Millcreek Gardens. It has rows upon rows of plant varieties that grow well in any garden. If your plant fails, they offer a one-year return policy that lets you exchange your plant for a gift card. That’s how much Millcreek Gardens believes in their plants.

Whether you’re building your curb appeal, planning your dream garden, or just looking for new foliage or blooms, we are your dependable garden partner. Drop by Millcreek Gardens and stroll through the aisles full of great ideas, healthy plants, and helpful people full of great advice.

Right now Millcreek Gardens has Tomatoes at 50% off, Melons for $2.88 and every customer gets a FREE pumpkin start because NOW is the time to get them planted!

For more information about Millcreek Gardens visit their website or Facebook.

