How your garden can be pretty in purple

EASY EDIBLES

Veggies and herbs can be planted with frost protection. Millcreek Gardens has had wide variety of tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, pumpkins and more. Everything tastes better when you grow your own!

Albion Strawberry – The perfect dessert strawberry due to its high sugar content! Bursting with sweetness, this newer everbearing selection is distinguished by its conical, symmetrically shaped fruit with firm texture and superior flavor. Albion is high yielding, tolerates heat and humidity, and has excellent disease resistance. Full sun. Reach 12 inches tall, spreading 12 to 24 inches.

PRETTY POLLINATORS

Buddleai Miss Molly (Butterfly Bush/Summer Lilac) – If you think Miss Ruby has awesome flower color, Miss Molly pushes the color spectrum with blooms boasting rich hues of dark Sangria-red. Flowers appear from July until frost, a real treat for butterflies and hummingbirds! Compact branching form remains neat and tidy in the landscape, and sterile flowers will not produce unwanted seedlings. Full sun. Reaches 4 to 5 ft. tall and 4 to 5 ft. wide.

BLOWING IN THE WIND PLANTER

THRILLER – Star Jasmine – A beautiful vine prized for its very fragrant, star-shaped, white flowers. Plant near a patio, terrace or entry where the fragrance can be enjoyed. In frost-free areas, train on posts, walls or trellises, or allow to trail along as a groundcover. A superb summer container plant for colder regions. Twining stems climb 18 to 20 ft. tall; trails 1 to 2 ft. tall as a groundcover. Partial to full sun.

PRETTY IN PURPLE PLANTING

Munstead Lavender– An evergreen, perennial shrub with compact, mounding, aromatic gray foliage and abundant, rich lavender, fragrant flower spikes. Can be used in perfumes, sachets and oils. Dried sprigs will deter insects when placed in a closet or room. Gorgeous in perennial borders, herb or rock garden. Highly effective when massed. Full sun. Slowly reach 12 to 18 inches tall and wide.

Little Night European Sage – A charming but tough little bloomer with deep purple-violet flower spikes covering the tight, mounding foliage in late spring, often repeating in late summer. Adds bold, vibrant color when massed in the fronts of beds and borders. Ideal for containers, rock gardens, and naturalized areas. A compact, herbaceous perennial. Drought tolerant when established. Full sun. Reaches 10 to 12 in. tall, 14 to 16 in. wide.

VIBE® Ignition Purple Salvia – A prolific bloomer that’s notably heat and drought tolerant, this petite sage explodes into bloom with vibrant purple flowers emerging from darker buds. One of the most humidity-tolerant varieties of its type. Add to summer garden borders, wildlife or cutting gardens or feature in containers. New and exclusive for 2017. Partial to full sun. Reaches 18 to 24 in. tall and wide.

Superbell Grape Punch – Giving OTHER plants an INFERIORITY COMPLEX. Abundant, small petunia-like flowers all season on cascading growth; low maintenance. Flower size is large for a Calibrabhoa, measuring up to 1 1/2 inches. Purple with a large, deep plummy-black eye.

Every Day is a Great Day at Millcreek Gardens located at 3500 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah.

