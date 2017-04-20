Add pops of color to your garden

Spring is here! Today in Good 4 Utah Gardens we are talking with LaRene Bautner from Millcreek Gardens about adding color into your yard with trees, shrubs, perennials and annual!

Before you begin a project where you are going to be doing substantial digging don’t forget to call BLUE STAKES at 811.

The featured tree today is Jack Flowering Pear – Versatile, vigorous ornamental tree, highly resistant to fire-blight. White blooms appear before leaves emerge. Golden fall color with hues of red. Ideal for urban landscapes. Problem-free yard accent, lawn or street tree with shorter stature, perfect under power lines. Produces scant half inch yellow-green fruit. Deciduous. Full sun. Moderate to fast growth, reaching 15 to 20 ft. tall, 10 to 12 ft. wide.\

Lime Mound Spirea – Bright lemon-yellow foliage matures to lime green on a compact mounding form. Fall foliage color is orange-red on red stems. Works well as a filler with green-leafed plants or for mass plantings. Deciduous. Full sun. Moderate grower to 3 feet tall and 4 feet wide.

Superstar Spirea – This superstar has a small compact form. Foliage is deep green, showing off the stunning scarlet red new growth to its best advantage. Pink blossoms grace the plant all summer long. The three-season appeal continues with an excellent bronze fall color.

Goldflame Spirea – Dense, upright mounded shrub features attractive bronze-tinged new growth in spring, maturing to soft yellow-green. Fall foliage color is brilliant coppery-orange. Provides wonderful contrast in shrub borders. Good heat tolerance. Deciduous. Partial to full sun. Moderate grower to 3 to 4 ft. tall, spreads wider.

Goldflame Honeysuckle – An excellent vine to use as a cover for trellises, arbors, and fences, or may be pruned to form a dense shrub-like shape. Purple to deep pink buds open to sweetly fragrant, golden yellow, tubular flowers throughout summer. Semi-evergreen in milder climates; deciduous in colder areas. Partial to full sun. Twining stems quickly reach 15 feet long.

Freda Anemone Clematis – Wonderful summer color from sweetly fragrant, deep pink anemone-like flowers. New growth has purplish coloring, maturing to bronze-green. A prolific flowering, quick-growing vine that will quickly cover an arbor or fence. Grow as a showy, flowering groundcover, on trellis or large walls, or through open trees or shrubs. Deciduous. Partial to full sun. Stems quickly reach 20 to 25 ft. long.

Peach Flambe Coral Bells -Expect multi-season interest with glowing bright peach-colored leaves infused with flaming red from spring to fall, turning to plum-purple as the weather cools. A superb companion with seasonal garden color. Provides bold texture and color contrast in mixed containers or borders in bright or dappled shade. Partial to full sun. Clumping foliage to 7 in. tall, 14 in. wide; flower spikes to 16 in. tall.

Black Beauty Coral Bells – Glossy, ruffled dark purple foliage grows into a tight mound, providing excellent contrast for its sprays of tiny white flowers and for variegated, silver and golden foliage. Partial to full sun. Foliage mounds 10 to 12 in. tall, 16 in. wide. Flower stems to 24 in. tall.

Stainless Steel Heuchera – Dazzling color contrast! Luminous foliage emerges in glistening silver. Light purple veining and eggplant purple undersides. Foliage matures to pale seafoam green with a subtle purple patina. Pink buds open to reveal showy white flowers in May. Grow in part to full shade for best silver tones. Height 8 to 12 inches.

Sedum Sunsparkler Fircracker – Brilliant burgundy-red sedum clusters all season long with soft pink flowers in late summer. Perfect in shallow containers or tucked into rockery or a green wall, where it will gently cascade. Excellent ground cover or accent for borders and rock gardens. Semi-evergreen. Full sun. Moderate grower, reaching 6 to 8 in. tall and wide.

Millcreek Gardens also offers a wide variety of groundcovers including the fragrant purple Alyssum.

