SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Mindy Maude is the YWCA Utah Vice President of Domestic Violence and Residential Services. She joined us on the show to share how YWCA Utah observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Every year YWCA Utah observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month and recommits to empowering survivors and helping them build self-sufficient lives away from their abusers. YWCA Utah is on the front lines of helping survivors find community and lead self-sufficient lives even beyond their time on campus with job-skill training, housing coordination, mental health referrals, and more.

The Annual YWCA Utah Domestic Violence Awareness Walk is set to take place October 14th from 10:00am-12:00pm just South Corner of Liberty Park. For more information visit YWCAUtah.org and follow along on social media for more @YWCAUtah