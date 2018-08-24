World of Dance star performs on GTU

Dancing Under the Stars is happening this weekend! The event will be held at the Center Stage Performing Arts Studios on August 24 and 25. The pre-show, which highlights the best local dancers, will begin at 7:15 p.m. and the main event will start at 8:00 p.m..

This year’s performance is going to showcase the amazing dance company of Martha Nichols. She is one of the biggest rising star in the dance world as she has been in both La La Land and The Greatest Showman! Accompanying her will be Jaxon Willard, who was recently seen on the hit show World of Dance. Kim Delgrosso also joined to give her insight to the performance.

For tickets and more information visit scera.org/events/dancing-under-the-stars/.