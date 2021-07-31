What to see for your next movie date-night

Grab that special someone and get ready for three new movies coming out this week! Patrick Beatty joined us on the show today to discuss his reviews of these upcoming films.
Jungle Cruise
In theaters July 30th
Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence
Synopsis: Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.
Score: 6.5/10
The Green Knight
In theaters July 30th
Directed By: David Lowery
Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
Rated R for violence, some sexuality and graphic nudity
Synopsis: A fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.
Score: 9/10
Stillwater
In theaters July 30th
Directed By: Tom McCarthy
Stars: Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
Rated R for language
Synopsis: Follows an American football coach Ted Lasso who heads to the U.K. to manage a struggling London football team in the top flight of English football.
Score: 6.5/10
