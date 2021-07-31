What to see for your next movie date-night

Grab that special someone and get ready for three new movies coming out this week! Patrick Beatty joined us on the show today to discuss his reviews of these upcoming films.

Jungle Cruise

In theaters July 30th

Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence

Synopsis: Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.

Score: 6.5/10

The Green Knight

In theaters July 30th

Directed By: David Lowery

Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Rated R for violence, some sexuality and graphic nudity

Synopsis: A fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

Score: 9/10

Stillwater

In theaters July 30th

Directed By: Tom McCarthy

Stars: Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Rated R for language

Synopsis: Follows an American football coach Ted Lasso who heads to the U.K. to manage a struggling London football team in the top flight of English football.

Score: 6.5/10

Find Patrick Beatty reviews online, Patreon, Twitter, IG, FB, and on his podcast.