What to do if you’re caught in a body shame spiral.

(ABC4) - Outpatient pharmacies in the U.S. have seen a 24-fold increase in the dispensing of a drug commonly used to treat livestock for worms. With the increase in sales, poison control departments nationwide have reported an uptick in calls for individuals exposed to the drug. This is prompting a safety reminder from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an alert saying there “seems to be a growing interest in a drug called ivermectin to treat humans with COVID-19.” Ivermectin is often used to treat or prevent parasites in animals. While ivermectin can be found in tablets that have been approved “at very specific doses for parasitic worms” and some topical formulations for head lice and skin conditions, the FDA says ivermectin is not an anti-viral, a drug to treat viruses.