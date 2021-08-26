Kelsie Jepsen, Body Acceptance Coach of EmBODY Love Workshop was back in our studio today to continue teaching us how to work through negative body image thoughts. Read through today’s wise tips below, and contact Kelsie for more information.
- Negative body image thoughts are not “signs” that your body needs to change. Don’t confuse anxiety with intuition.
- 4 questions to ask yourself when you’re having a negative body image disruption.
- Is the thought I’m having true? (Just because you have a thought, doesn’t make it true!)
- Is the thought I’m having kind? (Would I talk to a friend or child this way?)
- Is the thought I’m having helpful? (What do I truly care about? Does this align with who I want to be? Is this how I want to spend my time, money, and energy?)
- Is the thought I’m having timely? (What brought this on? Is this the right time to unpack and investigate this thought/belief system?)
- What to do if you’re caught in a body shame spiral.
- Change into comfortable clothing.
- Stop body checking! That means no weighing or measuring yourself, don’t look at yourself in the mirror or in pictures, don’t pinch or pull at parts of your body.
- Take a media break – if you are stuck in the world of criticizing your body, it’s best to take a media break from tv, social media, magazines etc. Step away from anything that may cause you to compare your body with someone else’s.
- Do something that you enjoy/love to do!
- Change your environment – get outside and reconnect with nature!
- Learn about fatphobia and body acceptance. There are incredible books, dietitians, and activists that you can learn from and follow online. You can also take a body acceptance workshop!
