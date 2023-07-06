Sydney Parker, LACMHC, LAC, NCC, CRC, RYT-200 joined us from Modern Eve to talk about the signs it might be time to talk to your teen about their relationship with food and body image, or reach out to a mental health professional. She takes us through a few tips to help us distinguish.

Normal: Having occasional days feeling insecure about their body, or questioning if their body looks okay.

Not normal: Intense emotional reactions, and fear around the way their body looks and/or weight gain.

Normal: saying “I ate a lot today”, or “I ate too much today” on occasion.

Not normal: Shaming themselves about what they ate or didn’t eat. Llook for “I am” statements.

Normal: Being curious about diets, or others trying to lose weight, and questioning if they need to do so.

Not normal: Dieting or cutting out certain food groups, or types of food in order to alter their body.

Normal: Talking to friends about occasional body insecurities.

Not normal: Comparing bodies with friends, or trying to alter their bodies together through diet changes or exercise.

Normal: Wanting to exercise or be active because it feels good, or challenges them.

Not normal: Exercising to try to change their appearance, or shaming themselves after not exercising.

If you notice too many in the “not normal” category, or your parent instincts are telling you there could be an issue that requires a professional, reach out to www.moderneve.org

Instagram @modern.eve.inc Tiktok @modern.eve