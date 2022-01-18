What did our on-air psychic reveal in this tarot reading?

Stephanie Cowan has been a practicing psychic and medium for 25 years! She uses her abilities to help others find help, hope, or healing. When she was only seven, Stephanie realized she had a gift. Her abilities have helped many, and are her purpose in this life.

We get to see a reading in action, and learn of her upcoming group reading event, “Connecting to the Spiritual World with Psychic Medium Stephanie Cowan” on Saturday, April 9th at 6 pm at 50 West 500 N in Lehi, UT. Tickets are only $45 a person and include entrance, drinks, and light snacks.

Tickets at eventbrite.com  
Facebook: Stephanie’s Tarot Readings Instagram: @tarotwithsteff Website: tarotwithsteff.net Email: tarotwithsteff@gmail.comTikTok: minimedium75

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

