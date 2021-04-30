Weekend film reviews with reviewer Patrick Beatty

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Film critic Patrick Beatty was back with us to share his movie reviews. We love hearing his opinions from the latest.

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” PG April 30th in theaters Directed by: Michael Rianda, Jeff Rowe Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Eric André Synopsis: A quirky, dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope. Patrick gives this one a 9/10



‘Limbo’ (R)April 30th in select US theaters

Directed By: Ben Sharrock Starring: Amir El-Masry, Vikash Bhai, Kwabena Ansah Synopsis: Omar is a promising young musician. Separated from his Syrian family, he is stuck on a remote Scottish island awaiting the fate of his asylum request. Patrick gives this one a 7.5/10



“Things Heard & Seen” (PG)

Available on Netflix April 29th

Director: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Stars: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer Synopsis: An artist relocates to the Hudson Valley and begins to suspect that her marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals her new home’s history. Patrick gives this one a 6/10

Find Patrick on IG @patrickbeattyreviews and online patrickbeattyreviews.com