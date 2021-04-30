Weekend film reviews with reviewer Patrick Beatty

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” PG April 30th in theaters  Directed byMichael Rianda, Jeff Rowe Starring: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Eric André   Synopsis: A quirky, dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope. Patrick gives this one a 9/10

‘Limbo’ (R)April 30th in select US theaters
Directed By: Ben Sharrock Starring: Amir El-Masry, Vikash Bhai, Kwabena Ansah Synopsis: Omar is a promising young musician. Separated from his Syrian family, he is stuck on a remote Scottish island awaiting the fate of his asylum request. Patrick gives this one a 7.5/10 

“Things Heard & Seen” (PG)
Available on Netflix April 29th
Director: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Stars: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer Synopsis: An artist relocates to the Hudson Valley and begins to suspect that her marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals her new home’s history. Patrick gives this one a 6/10

Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

