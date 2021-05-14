We have the latest scary movies for you to check out

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

From zombies to a new chapter from the book of Saw, GTU’s Film Critic, Patrick Beatty has 3 movies for us to check out this weekend! So, sit back and relax and get ready for this week’s Friday Flicks.

Fing Patrick online, IG and Facebook.

‘Army of the Dead’ (R)

Available April 14th In Theaters, and Netflix

Directed By: Zack Snyder

Starring: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera

Synopsis: Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Review: ‘Dawn of the Dead’ remake and ‘Man of Steel’ trilogy director Zack Snyder has returned to his roots to deliver high stakes, no holds barred Zombie heist film with terrifically bloody action and strong performances by Dave Bautista and company.

If you love Zombie films, I don’t need to tell you to go see this, but for those who never really understand the genre, I would say check it out for the characters and action. A zombie film is as strong as its story and this is an entertaining gamble that for the most part pays off.

Patrick gave this one: 7.5/10

The Woman in the Window (R)

Netflix on May 14th

Directed By: Joe Wright

Starring: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie

Synopsis: An agoraphobic woman living alone in New York begins spying on her new neighbors, only to witness a disturbing act of violence.

This homage to the Hitchcock classics like ‘Rear Window’ does a fairly good job of evoking the familiar suspense and intrigue. With a great performance from Amy Adams but an underused supporting cast, I couldn’t help but want more with the story and themes than what was given.

There are strong performances and if you are looking for a good mystery with a look into the life of an agoraphobic person then I’d check it out!

Patrick gave this one: 7/10

‘Spiral’ (R)

In Theatres May 14th.

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman

Stars: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan David Jone

Synopsis: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw.

Review:

8 films into the ‘Saw’ franchise, ‘Spiral’ is the newest attempt at revamping the gory saga. Being the 9th installment, there are some admirable attempts at bringing life into the franchise with social-political themes and familiar fan-loving Jigsaw traps.

The film doesn’t hit the mark as far as characters go, and the plot is fairly predictable. Chris Rock is great, but there needed to be way more Samuel L. Jackson. Overall, Spiral doesn’t quite revitalize the franchise to make me want it more, but it’s not nearly as bad as its previous sequels.

Patrick gave this one: 10/10