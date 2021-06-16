Ways you can help with Ganel Lyn Condies HELP acronym

Margaret Mead once said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” Ganel Lyn Condie is back again with more helpful tips on how you can help others. She encourages people to follow H/E/L/P when deciding on how to help people.

H: HELP comes in many forms. WHAT HELP DO YOU NEED OR WHAT HELP CAN GIVE?

Money, time, posting, prayers, awareness

E: EVERYONE is affected by the worries of society.

EVERYONE’S issue. addiction/anxiety/depression/pandemic/loneliness

EVERYONE is dealing with covid, mental health needs, connection.

L: LIGHT chases the dark, doesn’t eliminate it.

TURN UP THE LIGHT IN YOUR LIFE. (therapy, exercise, medication, meditation, rest, play, connection)

TURN UP LIGHT at work, home, community,

P: POSSIBILITIES. Let’s not talk impossible but instead what is possible.

We can make the change. A small group of thoughtful committed citizens CAN and will CHANGE the world.

Start with your heart. Then your home. Your work. Your community.

Some pieces of advice from Condie is to do what you can and to start with today. She also says to ask what is your heart saying about where and how you can HELP and do what you can, and remember to turn up the light wherever you find the dark because change is POSSIBLE!

