Each night, around 3,500 individuals in Utah are experiencing homelessness. Pamela Atkinson, a community advocate joined GTU to talk about ways you can get involved in helping the less fortunate.

The state has targeted its efforts to get these individuals housed and provide supportive services to keep them housed. Individuals experiencing homelessness are the same as many other Utahns, working hard to support themselves on a limited income. But then, they experience an unforeseen circumstance — a job loss, illness, disability diagnosis, an unexpected medical bill, divorce, or domestic violence — that leads them to seek help from homeless service programs.

Here are ways to make an impact:

There are wonderful organizations all around the state that work day and night to provide the support that homeless individuals and families need and connect them to stable housing. The services they provide include medical care, behavioral health, daily meals, domestic violence shelters, overnight shelter, transitional housing, case management, and more.

One of the very best things we can do to help our homeless neighbors is to support organizations like this throughout the state, by donating to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund.

From the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund, all donated funds are distributed to agencies throughout the state that provides vital resources for those who are experiencing homelessness. The trust fund is leveraged with other state funding to provide the maximum impact for emergency and supportive services.

Viewers who are interested in donating to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund can on their 2021 Utah state tax forms. Donations can also easily be made online at jobs.utah.gov/htf.

Volunteer your time and talent with organizations such as The Road Home, Volunteers of America Utah, Catholic Community Services, Lantern House, and Switchpoint. There are many organizations throughout the state. If you would like more information visit the links below. Little effects can make a big difference.

More information: Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund

Find a local organization here: www.211Utah.org