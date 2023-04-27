SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Amanda Parrish, owner of Retro Betty Boutique, came to the GTU studio to share the newest items in her shop. She wants to have timeless, classic looks available to everyone! Parrish, who is a big fan of vintage fashion, started the business in 2012 and has looks in her shop inspired by 1940s-1980s looks and even a few modern pieces. In addition to fabulous clothing, Retro Betty has novelty gifts from yesteryear as well as many from today.

Retro Betty is a size inclusive store that caters to people of all genders, ages and sizes. Parrish brought a variety of clothing options to the studio and there’s something for everyone. Whether it’s Viva Las Vegas, weddings, dances, or any occasion, there’s an option for you. Get 20% off your purchase at Retro Betty when you mention GTU. The beloved boutique is located at 2327 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109