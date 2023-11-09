SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Today on the show, we had James Edwards from James Gourmet, a local Utah veteran-owned pie shop, to talk about his delicious pies. His most popular pies are the gourmet sweet potato , buttermilk, and banana pudding. James Gourmet is located at Layton Hill Mall and is available for you to swing by for a free sample. They also ship to all fifty states making it easy for you to enjoy their pies anywhere. James says that you need to order your pies as soon as possible before they sell out.

The pie recipes come from both of his grandma’s, and he says the reason they are so good is because the number one ingredient is love! James is a veteran and began serving his country as soon as he turned eighteen and said the brotherhood and family you get while serving is well worth it.

For more information, you can check out his website jamesgourment.com, or follow him on Instagram and Facebook @jamesgourmetpies