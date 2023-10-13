SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Making wholesome treats even the kids will enjoy, that is what Kiana Williams is all about. She joined us on the show today to show how you can make a festive trifle dessert. Made with just a few simple ingredients, but sure to wow your guests, this treat looks like a vampire feast.

Ingredients:

-2, 16oz cool whipped containers

-32 oz fresh strawberries

-12oz sugar free glaze

-1 box swerve brownies (optional)

-Plastic fangs/spiders for decor

Directions:

1. If you choose to add the brownies, bake according to the back of the box instructions.

2. Wash and cut up the strawberries add them to a small bowl.

3. Mix in 1/4 C glaze.

4. Remove brownies from oven and cut into small squares. Let cool.

5. In a glass bowl or cups add 1 layer whipped cream , then glazed strawberries, brownies and repeat.

6. Too with raspberries, cherries, fun Halloween decor!