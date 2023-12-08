SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — There are just a couple weeks left until Christmas, so the pressure is on to get the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Empathy Activist, Rob Volpe, joined us on the show to share 3 tips for giving a great gift.

Volpe’s first tip involves using imagination to step into the shoes of the person being gifted. He illustrated this point with a personal story about receiving a green wool sweater as a young boy, emphasizing the importance of considering the recipient’s interests and hobbies. The second tip advocates making gifts experiential, emphasizing the value of spending in-person, real-life time together. Volpe suggests activities such as outings, meals, or shared experiences, promoting a deeper connection between the gift-giver and the recipient. Lastly, he emphasizes that thoughtful gifts need not be extravagant and can include acts of kindness, such as making dinner for a busy parent or caregiver.

