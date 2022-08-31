Warren Workman, the founder of the Utah Film Festival, joins the show today to talk about the twelfth-annual festival holding screenings and panels this Saturday! In addition, the Utah Film Festival is growing, Workman said, and they are holding monthly events on the first Saturday every month.

This Saturday, 4 local films are being featured, as well as a panel on “How to be a Paid Actor in Utah.” The panel of presenters includes professionals that worked for Disney, Universal, Studio C, Amazon, and more.

Website: UtahFilmFestival.com

Instagram: @UtahFilmAwards

Facebook: @UtahFilmFestival