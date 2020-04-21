Utah dads produce a quarantine medley sure to make you smile

Christopher Krause, our Tech Life, coach joined us virtually to talk about the struggles of online education. Programs can be costly, but Christopher tells us that many companies are currently offering free trials.

Maybe you have a child interested in coding or web development? Now is the time to take advantage of the programs available to see if it's a good fit. Or maybe it's you who has been interested in something, but you're on the fence? Now is the time to give it a test run and get your creativity flowing.

A company may offer 14 days free, but many of them are extending up to a full month or even two! Some participating companies include:

thegreatcourses.com - college level - use code: FREEMOpluralsight.com - free month of Aprilskillshare.com - two months free trial

Christopher reminds us that while these are free trials, you are will be putting in your credit card info, and creating your account. However, you can always cancel your membership before the trail ends, should you decide the course isn't for you. Set an alarm in your calendar to alert you when your membership is up, and from there you can decide to cancel, or continue on.

Follow Christopher at: https://www.instagram.com/techlifecoach/