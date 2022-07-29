Losing your jewelry can be devastating and not cost efficient. Fortunately, a solution to this problem has arrived. Charmed Permanent Jewelry is helping pave the way for the newest trend of the season of permanent jewelry. They are custom made jewelry to fit you perfectly without those pesky clasps that can irritate. These are the most perfect gift for anyone and works for anyone and can be worn for any occasion. “It’s so fun because you can custom fit what you want. It will fit your wrist exactly where you want it. You don’t have to worry about chunky claps.” said Diana Meyerhoffer, owner of Charmed Permanent Jewelry.

Charmed Permanent Jewelry has high end materials including gold filled, rose gold and sterling silver that do not tarnish and have a beautiful, elegant and classy look yet simple. The services available currently are bracelets, anklets, necklaces, body chains and rings. They are extremely versatile and will work with any outfit, color scheme or attire. You can wear them while exercising, swimming, or any activity. Meyerhoff herself says she wears hers while hiking and waterskiing. They will be for any occasion and work for people of all ages.

