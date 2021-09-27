Utah actor sharing his journey to the screen

Idaho native, Tito Livas, joins Deena on the show to share how he became a full-time actor in Utah.

Despite being shy as a child, Livas was recruited to be in the high school musical. Being on the state sparked a new passion that would later lead to a full-on acting career.

He has participated in several discussions throughout our state sharing the importance of casting the right people for the role. He explained that it is necessary to accurately represent the culture. He will be starring in two Hallmark movies this upcoming season, a Lifetime film, and a short film directed by Emmy award winner, Aaron Colborn, talking about what it’s like being a Hispanic actor in Utah.