Urban Arts Festival is free with fun for all ages

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Urban Arts Festival is back on September 3 – 5 at The Gateway. Utah’s largest FREE Arts Festival includes live performances, an artist marketplace and fun for all ages. We sat down with executive director Derek Dyer to get the details.

This year’s festival lineup boasts and incredible range of local entertainment from rap to the blues and everything in between. Additionally, prepare to be dazzled by aerialists, cirque, stilt walkers, and the Busker Theater Bus as our festival performers bring their unique brand of magic to the streets for all ages to enjoy.

Art Market

Artists practicing any and all mediums are invited to sell their handmade artworks at this open-air street market with 80+ vendors. Shop for one-of-a-kind pieces to add to your collection or for amazing gift giving while supporting local artists!

Live Mural Painting & Augmented Reality Mural Experiences

Thirty local muralists and graffiti artists come together for a live painting exhibition interspersed throughout The Gateway. The exhibition is curated by Salt Lake City artist Josh Scheuerman with support from the BLOCKS. New this year, Download a free app and have an interactive experience with augmented reality enhancements on many of the murals throughout The Gateway.

Hard-N-Paint Street Basketball

Hard-N-Paint is a Salt Lake City basketball league for the youth and adults, bringing authentic basketball to the community since 2012. This exhibition includes a 3-point shootout, slam dunk contest, pick up game (open to the public) and the Hard-N-Paint Street Fashion booth.

Lowrider Custom Car Culture Exhibit

Take a look under and over the hood of custom lowriders, hoppers and bikes. Awards will be given for Best in Show, Best Engine, Best Display and more.

Festival hours:

September 3, 5:00-10:00 pm

September 4, 12:00-10:00 pm

September 5, 10:00am-6:00pm

Utaharts.org