Enjoy outdoor adventures and live music? This year’s Fort Desolation music festival in Torrey, Utah is the place to be. The luscious green grass and beautiful mountainscape are the perfect backdrops for this event. We sat down with Jeremy Rawle about what to expect from the upcoming festival and a performance from Jordan Matthew Young.

This event combines outdoor adventure travel and music into a fun activity. Rawle speaks about the environment of the show and states “you’re choosing your adventure during the day, you’re in the Capitol Reef National Park area, and at night there is an amazing line up of music.” They have both a global and national lineup including Young, who was a contestant on The Voice. The event takes place at Cougar Ranch Resort where you have the option to either camp or stay in a local hotel. They use the motto “Adventure by day, music by night” Rawle says that they want people to enjoy the nature around them and go have their own adventures during the day, but when night falls enjoy the tunes with their friends and family. Young loves playing the show because he says that there is nothing like it. He says “having that environment with that level of talent is really rare and spectacular.”

Purchase tickets for Fort Desolation Fest August 12th-14th at Cougar Ridge Resort in Torrey, Utah at fortdesolation.com. It will be a weekend to remember.

