Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Race can create an unnecessary barrier when trying to fit in. Krystiana Morales, Therapist at Modern Eve, discussed how we could be aware of and identify racial trauma within ourselves. Tune in to hear her story of experiencing racial trauma and how she is helping her clients overcome trauma.

7 Signs of Racial Trauma:

Not feeling safe in your body Unwanted thoughts or memories related to discrimination Feeling triggered by certain words/slurs related to experiencing discrimination Internalizing messages about your race based on previous traumatic events and experiencing discrimination A constant sense of otherness Social withdrawal Rebellion/acting out

Therapy is a great resource to use when undergoing these signs and feelings. Krystiana Morales is a clinical social worker at Modern Eve and sees clients in person in Salt Lake City and takes clients from all over Utah virtually. She loves working with adolescents and young adults experiencing anxiety, depression, OCD, complex trauma, and racial identity.

Email krystiana@moderneve.org or call 801-695-9955 to schedule an appointment and receive a free 10-minute consultation. Visit moderneve.org for more information.