We’re uncovering the therapeutic benefits of watercolor art with Pam Baumeister. She tells us as an artist, not an art therapist, her watercolor pieces aim to evoke tranquility and emotional relief.

We glimpse her world with an interactive session of “mindful doodles” with the hosts. The exercise focuses on intuitive doodling, deep breathing, and a calming effect.

Art can serve as a community touchstone for conversations about mental health and emotional well-being. You don’t need to be a professional to enjoy and benefit from art.

Catch Pam’s solo show at the Sprague Library on October 28th from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The art will be displayed until December 4th.

@pam_baumeister