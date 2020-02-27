What is the difference between unconditional vs. conditional love?

Are you in love? The right mindset can be everything in a relationship. It is important to stay away from the latest trends in relationship building and focus on some of these tips Emil Harker has to share.

Emil is a marriage counselor sharing some tips for bettering your marriage. The biggest tip to take from him is to give and receive both unconditional and conditional love.

You make ask yourself what the difference between both are. Unconditional love can be compared to the love of a mother, while conditional love is compared to the love of a father. Mom will always love you no matter what and making your father proud brings you closer.

While this tip might be common sense to some, it is important to show this in your behavior by committing and devoting yourself to your partner.

Marriage mindset means to have the right attitude about your responsibilities and actions toward your spouse.