Pie Week comes to a close with Jamie Eskelson from Jamie Cooks It Up! We get the recipe for Triple Berry Pie with Lattice Top just in time for Thanksgiving.

Triple Berry Pie with Lattice Top

Time: 30 minutes prep + 50 minutes baking

Yield: 1 (9 inch) pie



INGREDIENTS:

2 pie crusts (not baked), store purchased crusts are fine

4 C frozen berries, thawed at room temperature for 30 minutes (I used a blend of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries)

2/3 C sugar

1/4 C cornstarch

1/4 tsp cinnamon

dash salt

1 Tb lemon juice (bottled is fine)

1 egg

1/4 C cold water

1 T sugar



INSTRUCTIONS:



1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

2. Make your pie crust, or pull your pie crust out of the fridge. Whichever you prefer. Feel no shame if you are using a premade crust.

3. Grab a (9 inch) deep dish pie plate and carefully lay the crust into it. You’ll want to be sure there is about 1/2 inch of the crust hanging over the side of the plate. Give it a gentle stretch if you need to.

4. Into a small bowl place 2/3 cup sugar and 1/4 cup cornstarch. Stir it to combine.

5. Sprinkle about 1 teaspoon of the sugar mixture into the bottom of the pie crust. The sugar/cornstarch will help the crust avoid becoming soggy.

6. Grab your berries. I opted to cut a few of the strawberries in thirds so that the berries would be more uniform in size. I also let mine sit out for about 30 minutes, and this seemed to work well. They were still cold, but not mushy at all. I didn’t drain any of the juice from the berries.

7. Add 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon to the sugar mixture. Stir it around to combine then add it to the berries, stirring gently to combine.

8. Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice to the berries and stir to combine.

9. Pour the beautiful berry mixture into the pastry shell.

10. Take the remaining pastry crust and gently stretch it out just a bit. Cut it into 10-12 strips (about 1 inch wide) with a pizza cutter.

11. Carefully drape 5 strips over the top of the pie filling, making sure you have a nice space between each strip.

12. Carefully pull the 1st, 3rd and 5th strip halfway back. Lay another strip over the top of the 2nd and 4th strip then lay the 1st, 3rd and 5th strip back down. Pull the 2nd and 4th strip back and lay another strip over the top of the 1st, 3rd and 5th strip. Continue on with the remaining strips. Until you have woven yourself a lovely lattice top.

13. Take a pair of kitchen scissors and trim the edges of the pie so they lay evenly.

14. Bring the side of the crust up and over and pinch the strips and the bottom crust together.

15. Make the edge of the crust pretty by pinching the dough between two fingers and pressing another finger where the arrow is. Does that make a whole lot of sense or what! If I could have taken a picture of both my hands at the same time, boy I would have. Couldn’t figure out how to hold the camera and pinch the dough at the same time.

16. Whisk 1 egg with 1/4 cup cold water and brush it over the top of the crust.

17. Sprinkle about 1 tablespoon of sugar over the top of the crust.

18. Line a large cookie sheet with tin foil and place the pie in the center. Wrap the foil around the crust, pop it in the oven and bake for 20 minutes. Unwrap the foil from the pie and bake for an additional 20-30 minutes or until the pie is golden and the center is bubbly and thick. Allow the pie to cool for a few minutes before you dig in. If you let it sit and cool completely, the filling will set up nicely for you. If you eat it warm, the filling will be just a bit runny, which isn’t a bad thing. Just be aware that as it sits it will thicken up.

Enjoy!

