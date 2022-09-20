Dawn Barclay sat down with us and shared ways we can make traveling easier for parents and the children who have ADHD, Anxiety or Autism.

She told us it is very helpful to role play and rehearse each scenario with your child. That way they know what to expect and it will make the transitions much smoother.

Safety is another important thing to discuss. Dawn shared that it would be a great idea to write your phone number on your child’s arm incase they are separated from you.

I’m contacting you about a new book release that makes fall and holiday travel more accessible to families with a child who has invisible disabilities, such as autism, ADHD, and bipolar disorder.

The Big Idea: Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is the fastest growing serious developmental disability in the U.S. — growing at a 600 percent increase year after year. A burgeoning industry of travel professionals certified to provide services to families with an ASD member is providing travel solutions to this $262 billion underserved market.

Preparation is the key to a successful vacation, whether for neurotypical or neurodiverse families. And while the research, planning, and previewing phases of a vacation can mean a deeper dive for families when first introducing a child with autism or other invisible disabilities to travel, there’s no reason that they can’t enjoy a cruise, a theme park, an all-inclusive resort, or other vacation options together.

