SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — No need to show up to your nail appointment unsure of what design to do. Jenny Hart is a celebrity luxury nail artist and expert in the industry. She joined us on the show to share the top trends and some good advice when it comes to beautiful and healthy nails.

Chrome, aura and sweater nails are a few design trends people are loving this time of year. Hart mentions the importance of discovering your own unique style and doing what you want. Whether you choose almond shape, neutral colors or bold designs, you can find inspiration @therealglambyjenny on Instagram.