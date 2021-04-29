Today’s pet of the week can’t wait for her furever home

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Today’s gorgeous girl is Keely, and she’s available for adoption through Salt Lake County Animal Services.

Keely is a beautiful four-year-old spayed female, Siberian Husky mix. She’s rather independent, and although she will love you and wants to be your friend, she mostly does her own thing.

She’s intelligent and confident but will listen to you if you work as a team. She knows basic commands and loves treats.

She’s active and walks well on a leash. She still needs more training and she requires time to warm up to new people and situations. She should live in an adult-only home with no small children and would do best in a home with people who are knowledgeable about huskies. She is selective with other dogs, so she may or may not want to live with a canine companion, and it may depend on the individual dog.

Keely has been in the shelter for 60 days and can’t wait for a FUREVER home. Contact Salt Lake County Animal Services to learn more about what would be an ideal home for Keely.

Her adoption fee is $75.00 and she’s spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Please note that this is a dog from Salt Lake County Animal Services, and not Best Friends Animal Society.

Contact Info:

Salt Lake County Animal Services

Walk-ins is closed for now, please email:

Adoptions@slco.org to schedule an appointment to meet with Keely and to get more information.

It’s kitten season, which means Best Friends has more kittens coming in every day, and we are always in need of people who are interested in fostering. From very young bottle babies to older kittens who just need to play and socialize and grow to get big enough to be spayed or neutered and vaccinated to get ready for adoption. Visit their website at utah.bestfriends.org for more information.

Best Friends thanks to everyone who fosters pets!

Visit Best Friends Animal Society online bestfriends.org, FB, and Twitter.