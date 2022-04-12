Sleep can be a real struggle for parents of toddlers, but there are things you can do to help you and your little one get the rest you need! Kyriaki, an actor and speaker, joined GTU hour two of GTU to share tips on ways to get your child a good night’s rest.

A lot of emphasis is put on sleep during the newborn and infant stages, but sleep

training doesn’t end there. For many parents, sleep struggles continue into

toddlerhood.

1. Outdoor exercise

Make sure your little one gets all their wiggles out during the day – out in the sun

is best, as sunshine helps to regulate mood and boost energy. You want the little guy, or girl, to be exhausted by bedtime, but NOT overtired. Overtiredness can result from overstimulation or overexertion, so make sure they get plenty of breaks and quiet time throughout the day too.

2. Extra Food

Many times, our little ones are waking during the night because they’re hungry. You can try adding a snack before bedtime. If they sleep, hunger may have been the issue.

3. Limit Water

If your toddler is potty training, or recently finished potty training, they may be getting

up for potty breaks or fear an accident. Try limiting liquids 2-3 hours before bed, and have them go potty twice – once 30 minutes before bed, and again right before bedtime.

4. Limit Screen Time

Limiting the usage of screen time is important. Nightmares start at age 2 and can peak around age 3. Studies have shown that the majority of children who have had a nightmare, were due to seeing different types of media. Even if the content wasn’t scary, children’s brains sometimes can’t process it correctly.

If you would like more parenting tips, make sure to check out Kyriakis’ page!

Business Information:

Website: The DenMother

Instagram: @the_kyriaki