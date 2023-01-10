SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The holidays can bring an abundance of stress. Sometimes the hardest part is getting back into the swing of things after the holiday season. Katie McMinn, owner of Hint of Lavender, shares five best ways to get back on track after the hustle and bustle.

Many of us need a break after the chaos of the holidays. After a much needed break it can also be a challenge to stay on top and return to our responsibilities, especially after a long break. McMinn starts off by saying we need to accept the things that can wait. Often times, people feel a need to rush into things including taking down their Christmas decorations and other holiday decor. “If the idea of taking a Christmas tree down brings you to your knees, [you should] wait,” said McMinn. “Give it a month, give it a week. Whatever. It doesn’t have to happen right then and there.”

The other tips McMinn suggests include waking up at the same time. McMinn and her husband wake up at 5:30 am each morning and start their day off with breathwork, a meditation session and read for a period before their children wake up. McMinn believes it has helped her throughout the day and added peace.

Making easy but healthy meals have helped McMinn including one pot meals which can be delicious and convenient. She also pairs them with kombucha and tea, which she advises viewers to do. This is a great way to have a fun drink before bed that also rejuvenates the soul and helps kick the alcohol habit. This is another great transition for Dry January. The most important tip is to set an hour aside for YOU time.

McMinn is hosting an event on February 3, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at Crescent Hall in Sandy, Utah. The Event is a “Galentine’s” event that is about self love and self care to empower women. Tickets are $111. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to South Valley Services to help families impacted by domestic violence. There will be a self care gift box for each attendee.

