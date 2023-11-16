SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Todd Sylvester, a motivational speaker and author, talked to us about how to have confidence and gave us some tips to help build your confidence. To kick things off, Todd says confidence without evidence is a delusion; an example he gave is if someone says, “I’m an honest person.” What is the evidence to back that claim? One needs to build up a stack of evidence that backs up their confidence, so if you falter with your confidence, you have the proof to counteract negative thoughts. Tip one is to do the actions you say you are going to do, which gives you the evidence for your character. Todd’s second tip, is to reach out and help others, and the last is to be vulnerable. Todd shared many inspirational quotes and stories with us and says to go to his website toddinsiprese.com, and listen to his podcast as well www.beliefcast.com