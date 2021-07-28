TikTok star shares how to grow your following

We loved having viral content creator London Lazerson drop by this morning to tell us how he built his incredible following of 5.2 million followers, and how you can do the same. Number one, find out what kind of content you like creating! You want to enjoy what you’re pouring your time and energy into.

While it may seem like London, and many others, reach overnight fame, he assures us there is plenty of hard work behind the scenes. It took him half a decade to reach the level he’s at now! He shares with us the risks, and the ups and downs it took to get here.

Find London at @londonlaz on all social media platforms!