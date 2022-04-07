Miyo and Jason from Elizabeth Smart Foundation/ Smart Defense demonstrated 3 Self Defense techniques.



They went over three different self defense techniques. Miyo has worked with the Elizabeth Smart Foundation for over 3 years now.

They are expanding and have a lot of exciting sessions coming up.



Their next sessions are:

Colorado Springs is launching Friday night classes starting 4/22 6-8pm

May, every Monday 5-7pm at Trolley Square

May, every Friday 6:30-8:30 pm Saint George



They are launching in Vegas next month and same with Utah County!

For more information on the Elizabeth Smart Foundation visit HERE



