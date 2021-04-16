These tips could help save you from hackers online

Are you doing these things to stay safe on social media? The digital age is full of hackers and fakers hiding behind a screen. Lauren Hock, from Lauryncakes shares ways to protect yourself both online and offline
Follow these tips to ensure your social media account is safe:
- Prevent social media hackers by turning on 2-factor authentication for your apps. Even better, add a special authentication app to your phone!.
- Never click links sent to you via messages. In emails, hover over links before clicking them to verify where a link is taking you. This is the most common way people can hack into your account.
- Don’t post a location you’re at in real-time unless you are with others. Trying to delay your stories on social media until you’ve safely left an area. Also, be cautious when sharing that you are traveling and leaving your home unattended to potential robbers
- Never share the front of your house on social media. Avoid showing entrances and exits to the house.
- Be cautious about oversharing your kids. If you aren’t a private account, post pictures that have both you and your children in the photo, avoid posting photos of kids alone and make sure your children are clothed properly.
- Turn on comment filters on social media. This can be found in your settings & you can turn off words that are spam-like, crude, or derogatory to stop unwanted harassment.
- If you’re in danger in public and have an iPhone, press and hold the side button and one of the Volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider appears. Drag the Emergency SOS slider to call emergency services. If you continue to hold down the side button and Volume button, instead of dragging the slider, a countdown begins and an alert sounds.