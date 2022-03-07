Are you wanting to make St. Patrick’s day more fun for the whole family? Rose Storey Usenova, joined hour two of GTU to show an activity the whole family can enjoy!

Usenova likes her crafts to be cheap and easy. You don’t need a big budget to create fun activities for kids! Just simple tools around the house, and the talent of imagination.

The first trap Usenova shared was the hat trap. The most important bait to lure leprechauns in is gold coins. Leprechauns love gold coins and skittles! Usenova propped up the hat by using wooden sticks and placed the treats under the hat. A leprechaun will show up in no time!

The next trap was a fun slide! Usenova created this slide by cutting different colors of construction paper and taping it onto cardboard. This serves as a ramp to the bug catcher. Adding glitter and different treats will help lure the leprechauns closer to the trap!

And lastly, for the final trap, Usenova took a candy jar and added a “free gold” sign on top. Usenova created a tiny ladder using plastic straws. Usenova also created the background of the sign using colorful pipe cleaners.

Craft time doesn’t have to hurt your wallet and stress anyone out. Usenova creates fun crafts that are perfect for the whole family.

To get more ideas from Usenova follow the information below

Instagram: @rosestorey

Website: Rose Storey Blog