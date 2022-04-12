Claudia Gebhardt, founder and editor of The Social Pour Magazine joined us on GTU hour two to share how her online magazine supports and uplifts women.

The Social Pour was created for those who love supporting women (and wine). The Social Pour issues feature articles from female and community leaders on wine, marketing, business, mental health, and other topics, written to educate and inspire.

Viewers can subscribe today for $54 (get 3 issues for 2022) or purchase a single copy for $24

Social Media Information

Instagram: @thesocialpourmag

Link to purchase single copy or subscribe: The Social Pour