SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Here’s the situation – two sisters going thru the ups and downs of life together, supporting one another every step of the way. From their early days as little girls growing up in Minnesota thru adulthood, and eventually the untimely death of the older sister. That’s the story behine the book, The Situation: A Radical Journey Thru Sisterhood.

In the book, author Lila Glasoe Francese shares her personal journey of growing up under the wing of her brave, outspoken and protective older sister Carolyn. Then many years later, the tables are turned when the baby sister takes the older sister under her wing during her battle with terminal brain cancer. The booked was released on May 5, 2000 in honor of National Brain Cancer Awareness Month.

Lila’s sister, Carolyn Glasoe Bailey, owned an art gallery in lower Manhattan, and years later in Los Angeles, she was diagnosed with brain cancer. Her doctors told her it was mostly likely due to her proximity to Ground Zero. When Jon Stewart took to CSPAN in 2019, it moved Lila to finally release the book she wrote about Carolyn’s journey.

When Carolyn is diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer, Lila is unaware of the complexity of the diagnosis and unprepared for the devastating path to come. When she was told she had cancer, Carolyn opted into treatment, even knowing it might change her personality. At that time, Lila went to search for a book to help her understand what her sister was going through and what her family should expect. She couldn’t find anything to support her. So she wrote the book she needed at the time to support others in their own journey.

The Situation takes readers on an emotional and intense journey that explores the lifelong bond between siblings and the aching loss of deep relationship. Like When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi and Being Mortal by Atul Gawande,it deals intimately with the choices terminal patients face, and the effect of those choices on those who love them.

After the death of her sister Carolyn, Lila helped found, alongside her brother in law Christopher Bailey, The Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation. This non-profit art charity continues to keep Carolyn’s artistic enthusiasm, fierce generosity and innovative spirit alive throughout the fine art world.

The Situation: A Radical Journey Thru Sisterhood is available for purchase on Amazon Books or on TheSituationBook.com.