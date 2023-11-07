SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Amilia McKay, Owner of Grapefruit & Thyme, joined us on the show with tips and tricks to make the perfect pie crust. Amilia said to use parchment paper or tinfoil and pie weights. Having the pie weights is essential because, without them, your crust will puff up too much, leaving no room for filling. She recommends using about one pound of pie weights, and if you don’t have them, you can use uncooked rice or dried beans. You can get ceramic pie weights on Amazon or locally from Jefferson Street Ceramics in Salt Lake.

Amilia has been a professional baker for the last 15 years, and Amelia fell in love with pie and makes all her pies by hand, from scratch, with all the love. She is so excited for Thanksgiving, which is her biggest season, and has three pick-up locations in Springville, American Fork, and Salt Lake.

For more information you can check our her Instagram @grapefruitandthyme or her website grapefruitandthyme.com.