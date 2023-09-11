We’ll never forget. Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. We sent Deena to the Healing Field in Sandy where you can see over three thousand flags in honor of the lives lost that day.

The anniversary holds a special place in so many of our hearts, including Fire Chief Jeff Bassett, Mayor Monica Zoltanski and Paul Swenson of Colonial Flag.

Listen to the powerful conversations of the start of the Healing Field, the legacy, and the personal stories that have impacted our world today.

The flags are up until 5:30 pm tomorrow, Tuesday 9/12.

South of City Hall, 10000 South Centennial Parkway in Sandy, UT 84070

www.healingfield.org