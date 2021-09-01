The Photo Camper is the perfect addition for your next event

Photo Camper, owned by Wyatt Welch, came by the show today to give viewers a new spin on the classic photo booth trend.

Whether it is a wedding, birthday, or any other event, Photo Camper’s mission is to capture your favorite moment with your favorite people!

Booking Photo Camper for your event will require access to an electrical outlet and will cost $500 the first hour and $100 additional every hour after that and will include fun props, prints for everyone, and access inside the camper for up to 15 people at a time.

To book Photo Camper or learn more check out their Instagram or website.