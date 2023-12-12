SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- With the holidays right around the corner, the lash bar is the perfect place to get gifts for all beauty lovers. Owner and Founder of the Lash Bar and Hello Darling Pro, Melissa Watts to talk about beauty gifts for Christmas from The Lash Bar. They have the stocking stuffers like makeup brushes, their bestselling lip plumper, and many other products.

Lash Bar also has non-stocking stuffer gifts like candles, a twelve-day beauty pack, a wonderful handbag, meditation and self-care books, super cute holiday clothing, and so much more. They offer specialty beauty and self-care gifts you can’t find anywhere else. The Lash Bar was started to uplift and empower women locally and internationally. Melissa just returned from Ghana, Africa, with the organization Hart Africa.

Get 15% off with code: goodthingsutah For more information look at their Instagram @lashbarutah & @hellodarlinglife