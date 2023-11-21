SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH- Today, we had Quinton Croft, CEO and owner of BAQE cosmetics, come into our studio and demonstrate a super cute makeup look for this holiday season and tell us about their amazing deals.

Quinton showed us how to use a BAQE moonlit magic eyeshadow pallet and create a super fun green smokey eye with just one brush and your finger. She used the color enchanted and pressed the color onto the model’s eyelid with her finger. She prefers using her fingers on movable skin for more control and greater coverage. Quinton then used a brush and went in with the dune eyeshadow and used it on the crease of the eye for a pop of color. She finished this beautiful look with a pop of lunar dust as a highlighter on the inner corners of the eyes.

BAQE Friday is coming up, and they are celebrating three years of business with three weeks of amazing deals. They are in the middle of week two, and all eye products are up to 50% off with extra goodies on their doorbusters tab. They are even offering deals for those who subscribe to their mascara.

For more information, visit BAQEcosmetics.com, or follow along on Instagram @BAQEcosmetics. You can also follow CEO and owner Quinton Croft @quintintaylorcroft.