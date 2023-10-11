Matt Nickle is the founder and creator of Warehouse 5 Drum Theatre who tells us about Paranormal Percussion, the jaw-dropping Halloween drum show that happens every year. There are four shows this year on October 17the and 18th in in Salt Lake City, and October 28th in Provo at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

He tells us the concept has been in the works for over a decade, they put meetings into effect in 2018, and by the next year, the group had it’s first performance. The talented group puts drummers and percussionists center stage, and you can expect to hear popular Halloween songs arranged and performed using only percussion instruments!

You’ll recognize music from “Halloween”, “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, “Jaws”, “Batman”, and more. Take the kids! It’s not too scary, as Matt tells us his seven and nine year old play in the show!

Cheer on the 12 performers, and get your tickets HERE.